Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Evercore ISI

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,619. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 535.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

