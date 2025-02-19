Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

