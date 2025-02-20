Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Down 38.5% – Time to Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares fell 38.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). 8,976,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWR
Ceres Power Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Dame Julia King bought 30,200 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830 ($63,139.89). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,594.89). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.