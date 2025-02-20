Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 238,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 272,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
