Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $432.93 and last traded at $430.25. 1,014,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,476,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

