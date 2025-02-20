Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $26.41. 54,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 77,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $642.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Legacy Housing
In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $449,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,303,015.12. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,332. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
