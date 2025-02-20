Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $107.56. 3,760,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,860,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

