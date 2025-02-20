Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $2,616,447.40 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,616,447.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,586,715.60. This represents a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James William Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tempus AI alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, James William Rogers sold 8,712 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $588,669.84.

On Monday, December 16th, James William Rogers sold 1,468 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $59,057.64.

On Wednesday, December 11th, James William Rogers sold 83,025 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $3,511,957.50.

Tempus AI Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $8.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,409,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385,644. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEM

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.