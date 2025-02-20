CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $445.27 and last traded at $450.79. 883,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,062,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.74.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.26, for a total value of $207,500.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,615.86. This trade represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 855.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

