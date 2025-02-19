Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.70 and traded as high as C$57.22. Cogeco shares last traded at C$57.22, with a volume of 21,906 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cogeco from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cogeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.
Cogeco Stock Up 0.4 %
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc is a telecommunications company. The company has two reportable operating segments, namely Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. The Canadian and American broadband services segments provide a wide range of Internet, video, and telephony services primarily to residential customers, as well as business services across their coverage areas.
