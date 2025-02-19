Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.14 and traded as low as $29.06. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 658,582 shares changing hands.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 22,676.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 902,057 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,946,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,344,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

