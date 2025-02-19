Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.41. 3,639,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,555,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 64,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

