Northcape Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,444,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $562.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $562.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.76. The firm has a market cap of $509.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

