FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. FONAR had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.41%.

Shares of FONR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,555. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. FONAR has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FONAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

