National Fuel Gas Company Files 8-K with SEC for Notes Offering

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025, regarding recent events within the company. The filing disclosed the forthcoming offering and sale of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.50% notes due 2030 and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.95% notes due 2035. These notes, referred to as the 2030 Notes and 2035 Notes, are part of the recent financial activities of the company.

In connection with this offering, National Fuel Gas Company included several key exhibits in the filing, specifically related to its Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-273926). These exhibits include the Underwriting Agreement dated February 4, 2025, involving BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and PNC Capital Markets LLC among others, a recent Officer’s Certificate laying out the terms of the Notes, the forms of the 2030 and 2035 Notes as established by the Officer’s Certificate, and opinions from legal counsels Jones Day and Lowenstein Sandler LLP.

The company also provided consent from the legal firms in Exhibit 23.1 and Exhibit 23.2, along with an Interactive Data File embedded within an Inline XBRL document in Exhibit 104.

National Fuel Gas Company’s General Counsel and Secretary, Michael W. Reville, signed the filing on behalf of the company. The filing is part of the company’s regulatory obligation under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This filing serves to inform investors and stakeholders about the recent financial activities and offerings within National Fuel Gas Company, providing transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

