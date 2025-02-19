Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 3,085 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2,883.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.