Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,580,000 after buying an additional 271,905 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after acquiring an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MGK stock opened at $357.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.10. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.