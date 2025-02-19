Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) to Issue Dividend of $0.82

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8213 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLSQF remained flat at $32.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Plus500 has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

