Wilmington (LON:WIL) Releases Earnings Results

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Wilmington had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 348.75 ($4.40) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 389.16. The firm has a market cap of £312.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 317 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 418 ($5.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

