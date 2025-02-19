Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,411 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $54,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRI opened at $173.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.