Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV opened at $178.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

