Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 127,808 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,808 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sangoma Technologies were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of SANG opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

