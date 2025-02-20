Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.75 and last traded at C$22.73, with a volume of 1095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.65.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.48.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile
Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.
