Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.780 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

ADI stock traded up $3.98 on Thursday, hitting $245.64. 1,260,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,202. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.14.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

