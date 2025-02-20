Citizens National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 439,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,471,000 after buying an additional 260,750 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,391,579 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $83,940,000 after buying an additional 444,226 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,016,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 309,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBER opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

