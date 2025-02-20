Gogo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,208 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,120% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,657 call options.

Gogo Trading Down 4.9 %

GOGO stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,869. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $957.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gogo has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 237,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 581,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 251,348 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 101,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

