ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,024 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,824 call options.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 13.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 2,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of KOLD stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 7,169,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,399. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.32.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.