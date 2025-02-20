Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Veralto by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Veralto by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $97.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

