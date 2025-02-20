10,794 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Creative Planning raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 24,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $95.26 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

