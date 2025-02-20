Zacks Research Expects Reduced Earnings for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.28. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2025 earnings at $27.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $29.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

LMT opened at $432.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

