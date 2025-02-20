NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $245.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.86. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

