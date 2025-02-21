2,609 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

