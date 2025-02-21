Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $641.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
