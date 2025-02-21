Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 2,497,689 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138,768 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 439,255 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,561,427 shares of company stock valued at $933,874,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

