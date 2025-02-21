Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05), with a volume of 541160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Oncimmune Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -412.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.52.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

Oncimmune (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX (4.72) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oncimmune had a net margin of 581.63% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.74%.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.