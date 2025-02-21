Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 291 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 54568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.69).

Kenmare Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 329.88.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.

