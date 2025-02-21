OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.59. 133,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 371,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

OneSpan Stock Down 5.8 %

OneSpan Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,914.99. This represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 92,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 559.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 114,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

