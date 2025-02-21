iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,819,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the previous session’s volume of 745,106 shares.The stock last traded at $22.88 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBDU. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6,842.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.