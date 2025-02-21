Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 11.4% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97). 8,299,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,879,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.87).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
