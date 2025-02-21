Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after buying an additional 539,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,025,000 after purchasing an additional 485,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 819,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at $19,157,968. The trade was a 32.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,600 shares of company stock worth $34,348,261. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.95 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

