Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 63,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $40.89.
In other news, CEO Peter Anevski acquired 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $3,033,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,384.24. This represents a 90.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $2,202,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 228,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,988.92. This represents a 191.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
