iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Increased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after acquiring an additional 541,550 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,626,000 after acquiring an additional 128,052 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $165.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

