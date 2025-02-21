Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.01 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 853 ($10.81). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 851 ($10.78), with a volume of 218,327 shares.
Murray Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 832.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 839.66. The company has a market capitalization of £848.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80.
Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Murray Income Trust
An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.
Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.