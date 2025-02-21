Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUTGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.01 ($10.54) and traded as high as GBX 853 ($10.81). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 851 ($10.78), with a volume of 218,327 shares.

Murray Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 832.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 839.66. The company has a market capitalization of £848.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Tait bought 5,000 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £1,800 ($2,280.79). 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murray Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.