Research Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy Q1 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.08.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $51.40 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 75.2% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $1,233,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Etsy by 740.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

