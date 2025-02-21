Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,763 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 171,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 129,418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

