44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chevron Stock Performance
NYSE:CVX opened at $156.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.
About Chevron
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
