Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 36.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 36.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 83.55 ($1.06). 33,563,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,571% from the average session volume of 2,008,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £152.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.78.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,558.29). Also, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($62,956.41). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

