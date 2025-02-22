Element Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 174.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after buying an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

