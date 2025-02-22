Solana Market Capitalization Tops $84.83 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $84.83 billion and approximately $3.34 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $173.57 or 0.00179568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 594,682,635 coins and its circulating supply is 488,730,406 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official website is solana.com.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

