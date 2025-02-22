Continuum Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,280.68 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $59,280.68 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96,412.78 or 0.99742043 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95,962.91 or 0.99276634 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

[Telegram](https://t.me/ContinuumFi)[Medium](https://medium.com/@continuumfinancelabs)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/43607668/continuum-finance-lightpaper-en-20.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Continuum Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Continuum Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.